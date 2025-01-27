Putin-Netanyahu phone call not expected in near term — Israeli ambassador

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are not planning to hold a phone call any time in the near future, but the two countries maintain communication on a permanent basis, Israeli Ambassador to Russia Simona Halperin told TASS.

When asked about a potential call between Netanyahu and Putin, she said, "There are no such plans as of now but I can say that communication between our countries continues on the regular."

According to the Israeli ambassador, diplomatic ties between the two countries are maintained via their ambassadors and other diplomats and officials.

"But trust me, if the need arises, we will make it happen," she said, commenting on potential talks between Putin and Netanyahu.

The last phone call between Putin and Netanyahu, initiated by the Russian side, took place on December 10, 2023. During that call, Putin gave a strong rebuke of terrorism in any form and expressed readiness to help de-escalate the situation in the Gaza Strip. The leaders agreed to stay in touch, the Kremlin press service said.