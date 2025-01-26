Hamas to release Israeli hostage Arbel Yehud by January 31 — Qatari diplomat

DOHA, January 27. /TASS/. The Palestinian movement Hamas will release Israeli hostage Arbel Yehud, who was to be released in the previous exchange, and two other people by Friday, January 31, Majed bin Mohammed al-Ansari, adviser to the Qatari prime minister and spokesman for the Foreign Ministry, said.

"As part of the ongoing efforts of the mediators, the parties to the conflict have reached an agreement that Hamas will hand over hostage Arbel Yehud and two other hostages by Friday (January 31 - TASS). In accordance with the agreement, Hamas will also release three other hostages on Saturday (February 1 - TASS)," al-Ansari wrote on his X page.

According to the Qatari diplomat, in return, Israel agreed to allow Gaza residents to return to the northern part of the enclave starting Monday morning, January 27.

On Saturday, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the Israeli side will not allow Gaza Strip residents to return to the north of the enclave until the situation with hostage Arbel Yehud is resolved. According to the office, she was to be released on January 25 as part of the past exchange of a group of hostages taken by Hamas for Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli prisons.

The situation in the Middle East sharply escalated after armed Hamas supporters from the Gaza Strip infiltrated into Israeli territory on October 7, 2023, killing residents in border settlements and seizing more than 240 hostages. In response, Israel launched a military operation in the enclave with the aim to destroy Hamas and secure the release of the abductees. The Israeli operation killed at least 47,000 Palestinians and injured 111,000 more between October 2023 and January 2025.

On January 15, mediators from Egypt, Qatar, and the United States announced an agreement between Israel and Hamas on the release of hostages and the establishment of a ceasefire. On January 19, it went into effect. In the first phase of the deal, which will last 42 days, Hamas will release 33 hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held in Jewish jails. The radicals released three hostages on the first day, while the Israeli authorities released 90 prisoners. Israel’s ambassador to Russia, Simona Galperin, told TASS that the list of 33 hostages included Russian citizen Alexander Trufanov, who also holds Israeli citizenship.