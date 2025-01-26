Israel to allow Gaza residents to return north starting from January 27 — Qatari diplomat

DOHA, January 27. /TASS/. Israel will allow Gaza Strip residents to return to the northern part of the enclave from Monday morning, January 27, as part of agreements with the Palestinian Hamas movement on the release of another group of hostages, Majed bin Mohammed al-Ansari, adviser to the Qatari prime minister and spokesman for the Foreign Ministry, said.

"In return, the Israeli authorities will allow the return of displaced persons in the Gaza Strip from the south to the northern areas starting tomorrow morning, Monday (January 27 - TASS)," al-Ansari wrote on his X page. Every Sunday during the implementation of the first phase of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, Israel will hand over a list with the names of 400 people who have been detained since October 7, 2023, the official added.

Al-Ansari noted that the parties to the conflict, with the participation of Qatar, Egypt and the US, agreed that Hamas would release Israeli hostage Arbel Yehud, who was to be released in a previous exchange, and two others by Friday, January 31. In addition, the Palestinian factions will release three more hostages on February 1.

On Saturday, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the Israeli side will not allow Gaza Strip residents to return to the north of the enclave until the situation with hostage Arbel Yehud is resolved. According to the office, she was to be released on January 25 as part of the past exchange of a group of hostages taken by Hamas for Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli prisons.

The situation in the Middle East sharply escalated after armed Hamas supporters from the Gaza Strip infiltrated into Israeli territory on October 7, 2023, killing residents in border settlements and seizing more than 240 hostages. In response, Israel launched a military operation in the enclave with the aim to destroy Hamas and secure the release of the abductees. The Israeli operation killed at least 47,000 Palestinians and injured 111,000 more between October 2023 and January 2025.

On January 15, mediators from Egypt, Qatar, and the United States announced an agreement between Israel and Hamas on the release of hostages and the establishment of a ceasefire. On January 19, it went into effect. In the first phase of the deal, which will last 42 days, Hamas will release 33 hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held in Jewish jails. The radicals released three hostages on the first day, while the Israeli authorities released 90 prisoners. Israel’s ambassador to Russia, Simona Galperin, told TASS that the list of 33 hostages included Russian citizen Alexander Trufanov, who also holds Israeli citizenship.