Moscow dismisses Western criticism of Belarus election — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. The recent presidential election in Belarus was entirely legitimate and transparent, so Moscow will not take note of the West’s anticipated criticism of the vote, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We believe that the election was absolutely legitimate, well-executed and transparent, with the incumbent head of state securing a landslide victory," the Kremlin spokesman emphasized. "As for the voices coming from the West, it was foreseeable. We don’t think they should be considered," Peskov noted.

He pointed out that Russian President Vladimir Putin had congratulated his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko on his re-election. "We all are joining in the congratulations," the Kremlin spokesman added.

According to preliminary data from the Belarusian Central Election Commission, Lukashenko has won the presidential election, garnering 86.82% of the vote.