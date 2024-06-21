Delegations from India, China and Thailand to attend SPIEF — minister

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Delegations from China, India and Thailand will attend the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), Russian Minister for Far East and Arctic Development Alexey Chekunkov told reporters.

"Impressive presence of foreign delegations," will be at the Eastern Economic Forum, the minister said, adding that delegations from China, Thailand and India are expected. "Therefore, we will discuss ways to deepen cooperation with all our international friends," Chekunkov noted.

The Eastern Economic Forum will be held from September 3 to 6, 2024.