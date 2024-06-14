Raisi laid foundation of good relations between Tehran, Moscow — Iran’s Oil Minister

DUBAI, June 14. /TASS/. Oil Minister of Iran Javad Owji met Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak in Moscow and discussed the current state of relations between the two countries.

"The good foundation was laid during the work of President Ebrahim Raisi and relying on this plan and agreements we made, the process of developing relations will continue and both countries will make more decisive steps in this direction," the minister said, cited by the IRNA news agency.

The intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation between Russia and Iran met in Tehran on February 28, with Novak and Owji acting as its co-chairs.