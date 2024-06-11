India builds up share of oil imports from Russia to 41% in April from 34% in March — OPEC

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. India increased the share of oil supplies from Russia to 41% in April from 34% in March, according to the June OPEC report referring to the data from the analytical agency Kpler.

In April, share of India’s oil imports from Iraq was 21%, and share of imports from Saudi Arabia was 12%.

India's total oil imports in April increased by 7% month-on-month to 5.2 mln barrels per day (bpd).

In addition, according to OPEC, in April, Russia accounted for 21% of China's total oil imports up from 20% a month earlier. Saudi Arabia accounted for 14% of supplies, Iraq and Malaysia accounted for 12% and 9% respectively. In general, according to OPEC estimates, China's oil imports in April decreased by 6% compared to March and amounted to 10.9 million bpd.