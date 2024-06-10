Russian budget deficit amounts to $11 bln in January-May, Finance Ministry says

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. According to a preliminary estimate, the Russian federal budget deficit stands at 983 bln rubles ($11 bln) or 0.5% of GDP forecast for this year, the Ministry of Finance reports on its website.

"The federal budget evolved as of the end of January-May 2024 with the deficit of 983 bln rubles ($11 bln), which is two trillion rubles ($22.4 bln) lower than in the like period of the last year," the ministry informed.

Budget revenues amounted to 14.29 trillion rubles ($160.4 bln), up 45.5% year on year. Expenses at the same time surged by 18.9% annually to 15.27 trillion rubles ($171.4 bln).