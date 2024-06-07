Zimbabwean president expresses willingness to host Russia-Africa summit

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa is willing to host the Russia-Africa summit, he said at the plenary meeting of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), inviting Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Zimbabwe is capable of hosting the Russia-Africa summit," Mnangagwa said. "I invite my dear brother, President Putin, to visit."

According to the president, Zimbabwe has the necessary infrastructure to host such a summit, but needs external support and mobilization of internal reserves.

