About 1.2% of harvest lost in regions due to ground frost — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 4. /TASS/. More than 1% of harvest were lost as a result of spring ground frost covering twenty-one Russian regions, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Cabinet members.

"Several current issues and one of them is the progress in the sowing campaign," the head of state said. "I regret saying that we had ground frost occurring in 21 regions of Russia and slightly more than 1% of the harvest were lost - about 1.2%," Putin noted.

Ground frost in May resulted in the failure of more than 1 mln hectares of bally crops, including 850,000 hectares of grain, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev said earlier.