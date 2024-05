MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Avtovaz plans to sell more than 40,000 cars in May 2024, President of the company Maksim Sokolov told TASS.

"Our plan is over 40,000 [cars]," he said.

This is a 1.7-fold increase compared with May 2023 when 23,900 Lada cars were sold on the Russian market, but 12% lower than sales in April 2024.