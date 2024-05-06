Tashkent to host 26th international oil and gas exhibition

TASHKENT, May 6. /TASS/. The traditional 26th international exhibition Oil and Gas of Uzbekistan - OGU 2024 will be held in the Uzexpocenter National Exhibition Center in Tashkent from May 14 to 16, the press service of Uzbekneftegaz oil and gas company said.

"The 26th international exhibition Oil and Gas of Uzbekistan - OGU 2024 will be held in the capital. More than 400 oil and gas industry experts, representatives and companies and brands from about thirty developed nations of the world will take part in it," the press service said.

Companies from Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Iran, China, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, India, Georgia, and other countries will participate in the exhibition, the press service noted.

G2B and B2B meetings, plenary sessions and conferences will take place in accordance with the program on the sidelines of the exhibition.