Gasoline supplies to Russian market rise by 7%, diesel — by 17% in January

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. The Russian government took all necessary steps to assure a consistent supply of fuel to the domestic market following an unplanned pause for repairs at two oil refineries - gasoline supplies grew by 7% in January, while diesel supplies increased by 17%, according to a presentation of Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.

"Measures have been taken to increase the volume of gasoline production and to reduce the export of oil products by the volumes that allowed us to increase the volume of supplies to the domestic market in January for gasoline - by 7%, for diesel - by 17%," he said.

Novak noted that in 2023 the situation on the domestic fuel market was stable, despite price fluctuations on the stock exchange in August and September. "This year we have seen a stable situation since January 1, there has even been a slight decrease of 0.4% in retail, within the margin of error," he added.

At the end of 2023, gasoline production in Russia increased by 3.1% to 43.9 mln tons, diesel fuel - by 3.5% to 88.1 mln tons.