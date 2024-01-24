Slovakia clinches deal with Ukraine on continued transit of Russian gas

BRATISLAVA, January 24. /TASS/. Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico said after his meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal that an agreement was reached on the probable continuation of Russian gas moving via Ukraine to Slovakia in particular.

"A serious topic [during the talks] was the issue of Russian gas passing through the territory of Ukraine to Slovakia. An agreement emerged that the transit of Russian gas via Ukraine will probably continue. This is an excellent piece of news, meaning that we in Slovakia will be able to continue transiting this gas. Not merely our plants but Austria and Italy will also benefit from that," Fico said in a video on his page on Facebook [banned in Russia due to its ownership by Meta designated as extremist].

The details of the agreement will be finalized soon, he added.