Russia and Venezuela to cooperate in geological exploration, tourism, education

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Russia and Venezuela signed a number of agreements on cooperation in geological exploration, tourism and education, following a meeting of the intergovernmental commission, a TASS correspondent reported.

Russia’s largest geological holding RosGeo and the state oil and gas company PDVSA (Petroleos de Venezuela) signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of technical consulting, vocational training and geological and geophysical exploration of oil and gas fields.

PDVSA also signed a memorandum of understanding with UEC Engineering LLC in the field of supply, maintenance and repair of gas turbine power and gas pumping equipment.

Russia’s Economic Development Ministry and Venezuela’s Ministry of Tourism signed a program for cooperation on tourism for 2024-2026. Russia’s Education Ministry and Venezuela’s Ministry of Popular Power for Education of Venezuela signed a memorandum of cooperation on general education, secondary vocational education, secondary technical education and corresponding additional vocational education, as well as vocational training in other areas.