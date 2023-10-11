Trade turnover between Russia, Saudi Arabia to rise to $7 bln by 2030 — Novak

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Russia and Saudi Arabia plan to boost trade turnover between the two countries to $7 bln by 2030, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said, adding that trade turnover grew by 20% in the first seven months of this year.

"In seven months, trade turnover between our countries went up by almost 20%. We target its multi-fold growth to $7 bln by 2030," he said at a meeting of the intergovernmental bilateral commission on trade and economic cooperation.

Russia sees further potential for trade diversification, Novak added.

Moscow also plans to expand cooperation in the area of peaceful atom with Saudi Arabia. "Successful cooperation in the energy sector may be expanded in the area of peaceful atom, with Russia being a recognized global leader in this field," he said.