Gas price in Europe surpasses $420 per 1,000 cubic meters

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Gas prices in Europe exceeded $420 per 1,000 cubic meters, according to London’s ICE exchange.

The price of gas exceeded $430 per 1,000 cubic meters, but then fell slightly to $422 per 1,000 cubic meters.

The average gas price in Europe in July fell by 8% to about $337 per 1,000 cubic meters. In the first half of the year, the price of gas fell by half to around $425 per 1,000 cubic meters, amid abnormally warm weather, high gas storage capacity, and declining demand for gas in the EU. On December 30, 2022, gas futures were trading at about $845 per 1,000 cubic meters and on June 30, 2023, trading closed at $425, which is 50% lower compared to the beginning of the year.