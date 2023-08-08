Motorinvest introduces new Chinese sedan to Russian market

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Motorinvest has put the Dongfeng Aeolus Shine Max sedan from China on the market, the Lipetsk-based company said.

The price tag for the new vehicle is three million rubles ($31,120).

"Motorinvest, the official producer of Dongfeng cars in Russia, announces the start of sales for the new business class sedan, the Dongfeng Aeolus Shine Max," the company said.

This is the first model from the Aeolus series, and it will now be sold on the Russian market. The sedan is fitted with a 1.5 liter 190 HP gasoline turbo engine. The new car comes in four colors: white, gray, black and blue.