Russian Agriculture Ministry suggests limiting rapeseed export

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Agriculture suggested introducing a ban on rapeseed exports from the country from September 1, 2023 to February 29, 2024, with the relevant draft decree of the national government posted on the federal web portal of draft regulations.

"To establish a temporary ban on rapeseed exports <…> from the Russian Federation from September 1, 2023 to February 29, 2024," the document reads.

In March 2023, the Russian government banned rapeseed exports until August 31 of this year.