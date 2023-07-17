IMO receives Russia's letter saying safety guarantees to be revoked with end of grain deal

LONDON, July 17. /TASS/. The International Maritime Organization (IMO) has received a letter from the Russian authorities saying that navigation safety guarantees will be revoked with the end of the Black Sea grain initiative, Reuters reported on Monday citing excerpts from the letter.

"The guarantees for the safety of navigation issued by the Russian side will be revoked," according to the letter. Moreover, Russia said that "proactive necessary actions and response measures to neutralize threats posed by the Kiev regime in the area will be taken," the agency added.

Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier on Monday that the Black Sea Initiative will terminate starting July 18, which means revoking navigation safety guarantees, closing the maritime humanitarian corridor, going back to a situation where the northwestern waters of the Black Sea will be temporarily risky to cross and disbanding the Joint Coordination Center (JCC) in Istanbul.