Sino-Russian trade turnover to exceed $200 bln by year-end 2023 — Russian senate speaker

BEIJING, July 10. /TASS/. The trade turnover between China and Russia may exceed $200 bln by year-end 2023, Valentina Matviyenko, speaker of the Federation Council, or senate in Russia’s parliament, said after a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"It was noted in general [during talks] that the trade turnover is growing sustainably, even at a higher pace than earlier, despite all the challenges, unlawful restrictions and attempts to arrest the development of our nations. All the grounds are in place to state that we will cross the $200 bln mark in mutual trade turnover as of the end of this year," the senate speaker said.

More than 70% of mutual settlements between Russia and China are being executed in the two countries’ respective national currencies, Matviyenko noted. "I am absolutely confident that the friendship between Russia and China, that Sino-Russian cooperation not only have strong current prospects but will also have a great future," she stressed.