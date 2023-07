MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Growth of real wages in Russia totaled 4.2% in the first four months of 2023, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

"As of today, the [growth of] real wages totaled 4.2% in four months," he said, adding that in March real wages grew by 2.7%.

Nominal wages increased by 11.4% in the first four months of this year, PM noted.