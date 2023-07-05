Over 1,400 SMEs created in Russia in 1H 2023 — PM

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. The number of newly-created small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Russia in the first half of this year exceeded 1,400 entities, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

"The number of newly-created small and medium-sized enterprises was planned at 1,062, whereas in reality 1,453 entities [were created] in the first half of the year," he said.

Russian PM also noted a large rise in the number of self-employed persons, as well as an increase in the number of services created within digital platforms. "Environment, demography, healthcare, culture, those all are areas on which people expect results from us," he said.