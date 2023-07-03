Inflation in Russia starts to slow down, now reaches 3.2%

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Inflation in Russia began to slow down, now it reaches 3.2%, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Monday.

"After the growth in consumer prices in March-April last year, inflation began to slow down. Today, inflation reaches 3.2%," he said.

According to him, the liquid portion of the Russian National Wealth Fund amounts to 6.446 trillion rubles ($72 bln) as at July 1, 2023. "The liquid portion stands at 6.446 trillion rubles as of July 1 out of 12.3 trillion rubles ($137.4 bln) with all revaluations taken into account. The illiquid portion is investments in facilities, projects, and so on," Siluanov said.