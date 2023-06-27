Russia once again among top twenty food exporters in 2022 — federal center

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Russia was one of the world's twenty biggest food exporters again in 2022, increasing its share to 2.1% and coming in at seventeenth globally, the Agroexport federal center reports.

"Russia took 17th position among the top providers of food products and agricultural raw materials, having increased its share to 2.1%. At the same time, Russia demonstrated the highest incremental growth of agricultural exports among the top twenty nations over the last decade - by 2.5 times," the center informed.

Russian agricultural exports surged by 12% to $41.6 bln as of 2022 year-end. Specifically, revenues soared by 18% for grain export sales, by 25% for oils and fats, by 23% for meat, and by 1.6% for food and processing industry products.

Meanwhile, fish and seafood shipments lost 12% year on year in 2022 and dairy shipments contracted by 1.9%, Agroexport informed.