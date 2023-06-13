Russia and the Philippines in talks to resume air traffic — FATA

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Russia and the Philippines are discussing the resumption of air traffic, according to a press release on the website of the Federal Air Transport Agency (FATA). The statement was issued after the meeting between the deputy head of the agency Vladimir Poteshkin and Philippine Ambassador to Russia Igor Bailen.

The parties agreed to continue the dialogue on the issue of resuming air travel between Russia and the Philippines.

The Federal Air Transport Agency noted that the Philippine side is interested in starting flights to Cebu from the Primorye region, the cities of Vladivostok and Khabarovsk in Russia’s Far East.

"The Deputy Head of the Federal Air Transport Agency said that Russian airlines have a positive experience of flying to the Philippines. To create additional opportunities for Russian tourists, the Russian aviation authorities are ready, together with the Philippine aviation authorities, to take the necessary measures to resume flights from Moscow, Vladivostok and Khabarovsk to Manila and Cebu," the statement says.

At the meeting, the parties also discussed preparation of an agreement between countries in the field of airworthiness. The document will make it possible to supply Russian aircraft to the Philippines.