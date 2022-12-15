Yalta International Economic Forum to be held in Q2 2023, says Crimean head

SIMFEROPOL, December 15. /TASS/. No exact dates for the Yalta International Economic Forum (YIEF) have been provided yet, though it is planned to be held in the second quarter of 2023, Crimean head Sergey Aksenov said in an interview with TASS.

"Right now, the forum is planned for the second quarter of 2023, still it is too early to speak about more specific dates," he detailed.

Work is also underway beyond the scope of the forum, the official noted. "For example, last year an agreement was signed for the construction of tourist as well as residential and recreation complexes near Lake Moynaki in Yevpatoria, a major project that will enable the development of this unique territory. Investments will total around 35 bln rubles ($543 mln). Plans were in store to sign the agreement on the sidelines of the YIEF but that did not take place due to the pandemic. Also, projects to equip tourist routes, and to create and develop an accessible tourist environment for people with disabilities will get subsidies," he stressed.

The Yalta International Economic Forum has been held in Crimea traditionally in April since 2015. In 2019, more than 4,500 people participated in the forum, including 807 foreign delegates, with 102 deals in total worth 215 bln rubles ($3.3 bln) being clinched. In 2020 and 2021, the event was not held due to the pandemic. In 2022, the situation with the epidemic did not allow the forum to be held in the spring again. It was reported that it could be held in the autumn, though in August it became known that the YIEF would not be held again since it was postponed for another year. Aksenov said earlier that the forum was planned for the first half of 2023.