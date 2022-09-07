First train of Arctic LNG 2 project to be launched in December 2023 — Novatek

VLADIVOSTOK, September 7. /TASS/. Novatek plans to put on stream the first train of the Arctic LNG 2 project in December 2023, CEO Leonid Mikhelson told reporters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"The first train will be [launched] in late [2023]. This is not the point of concern for us because this is what we have planned - to put on stream in December 2023," the top manager said.

The Arctic LNG 2 is the second LNG project of Novatek. The project provides for construction of three LNG trains with the capacity of 6.6 mln tonnes per year each.