Afghanistan shows interest in cooperating with Russia in energy spheres — special envoy

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Afghanistan takes interest in cooperation with Russia in oil and gas and energy spheres, special envoy of the Russian President Zamir Kabulov told TASS in an interview.

"I would elect not to speak about specific agreements. We generally welcome higher interest showed by Kabul for development of bilateral relations with Moscow in oil and gas, energy and other spheres of trade and economic cooperation," Kabulov said.

"We consider such approach to be reasonable and pragmatic, taking into account the experience available with our experts and the role the Soviet Union played in the development of Afghanistan’s national economy," the diplomat added.