Russia’s import substitution was response to sanctions, not violation of WTO rules — MFA

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. When accusing Russia of protectionism and violation of the rules of the World Trade Organization (WTO), the United States forgets that Russia introduced import substitution only in response to the sanction policy of the US and the EU, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on the Soloviev Live YouTube channel.

"It is unbelievable because it concerns a statement by the US Trade Representative, who is claiming that Russia violates the WTO rules when we respond to their sanctions. They accused us of some kind of protectionism of Russian goods, this is import substitution and they called it a violation of the WTO rules. The US Trade Representative found that Russian import substitution was against WTO rules," Zakharova said.

"She (US Trade Representative — TASS) either does not know or forgot that import substitution was a response to the unilateral sanctions, in particular from the EU, and the EU adopted those sanctions under US pressure, as it became clear several years ago," the diplomat added.

Zakharova also recalled that "if anyone has violated WTO rules, it is the US and the EU with their unilateral sanctions."

Earlier on Tuesday, US trade representative Katherine Tai said the US intends to use the WTO mechanisms to hold Russia accountable for its alleged trade activities. She made this statement after her Office released its "2021 Report on the Implementation and Enforcement of Russia’s World Trade Organization (WTO) Commitments."

According to that report, "Russia maintains restrictive at-the-border measures, institutes behind-the-border measures to inhibit trade, and implements an industrial policy seemingly driven by the guiding principles of import substitution and forced localization."