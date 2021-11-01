{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: What to expect from COP26 and Russia to tackle greenhouse gas absorption

Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, November 1st
© AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, Pool

Kommersant: UN Climate Change Conference kicks off in Glasgow

The much-awaited Glasgow-hosted UN climate talks kicked off yesterday. The key issues of the conference for the next two weeks include the confirmation of countries’ intentions to decrease greenhouse emissions more intensively, the approval of the rules of operation of the economic mechanism of the Paris Agreement as well as continued fundraising in order to help developing countries. The most important subjects for Russia during these talks, according to Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov, are the definition of the parameters and prospects of forest climate projects, the opportunity of mutually recognizing carbon units in different countries as well as the recognition of nuclear energy as low-carbon.

The two-week UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) will be attended by about 30,000 participants, including US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. That said, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will participate via online videoconference.

Yesterday at the conference, the World Meteorological Organization presented data on climate change worldwide. The past seven years most likely had become the hottest in the planet’s history. On average, the temperature over the first nine months of 2021 was 1.08°С higher than pre-industrial levels (1850-1900), while the sea level from 2013 through 2021 on average had risen 4.4 mm a year. In order to attain the goal of 1.5°С established by the Paris Agreement, it is necessary to decrease emissions by 45% by 2030 compared to 2010. A number of experts have already stated that the established goal of containing global warming at the level of 1.5°С is hardly attainable.

Meanwhile, Gilles Dufrasne of Carbon Market Watch told the newspaper that Russia’s proposal to recognize forest carbon units wouldn’t receive serious support since so far such projects do not elicit trust in the global community. Priority should be given to curbing emissions on a national level first. Climate and Energy Program Director at WWF Russia Alexey Kokorin concurs. He thinks that internal projects and systems of carbon unit trade would be developed first while the few projects of purchasing carbon units abroad would be related to the support of developing countries.

 

Izvestia: Russia ready for cooperation on absorption of greenhouse gases

Russia will soon implement new agricultural technologies for the absorption of greenhouse gases, Russian President Vladimir Putin told the G20 summit on October 31. Moscow also suggested experts analyze the most effective ecology projects. For Russia, this is an important issue, since the average annual temperature in the country is increasing more rapidly than throughout the world. The climate issue was one of the key ones during the meeting in Rome. "In implementing the climate and environmental initiatives, the Group of Twenty needs to be a leader in shaping unified, and I will stress, fair, and what is very important, transparent rules of climate regulation. These rules should be based on mutually recognized models of accounting and monitoring the emissions and absorption of greenhouse gases," the Russian leader said.

Deputy Speaker of the Russian Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev noted that the Russian leader’s key message was that the decisions have to be inclusive and collective. "According to information coming from the summit, the G20 countries are not going to assume any new substantial obligations on curbing global warming or designate new more radical goals that ‘green’ activists were demanding of them before the Rome meeting." The senator added that, as Putin noted, it is important for all players on the energy market to act responsibly based on the interests of all sides and it is necessary to move on to normal market relations built exclusively on economic considerations and mutual benefit.

On the same day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov summarized the results of his own participation in the summit which he evaluated overall as positive. In the final communique, the parties agreed to undertake steps to increase the deliveries of vaccines against coronavirus. In addition, an oral agreement was reached on decreasing greenhouse emissions. He also briefly interacted with US President Joe Biden and possibly discussed the upcoming meeting between the leaders of the two countries.

According to Director of the G20 Research Group at the University of Toronto John Kirton, the summit gave a strong start to the process of resolving climate issues and supplying vaccines against coronavirus. He also added that the participants supported the idea of global taxation on large corporations which is an important mechanism for curbing populist anger over the rich getting even richer during the pandemic while not paying taxes. These and other issues will be discussed in greater detail in Glasgow where the leaders of the majority of countries present at the G20 summit headed straight from Rome to attend the UN Climate Change Conference.

 

Rossiyskaya Gazeta: US confirms market status of Russian economy

"This is the first time the US Department of Commerce is conducting an assessment procedure regarding market status revocation. The decision will have to be studied in detail. At the same time, it offers a positive signal that Russian exporters retain an entire arsenal of opportunities to protect their interests in American anti-dumping procedures, and that the United States does not intend to neglect its commitments to the World Trade Organization (WTO)," Deputy Minister of Economic Development Vladimir Ilyichev told TASS.

American officials launched a probe over whether Russia’s economy is complying with the market economy status back in August within the framework of an anti-dumping analysis of ammonium nitrate supplies from Russia. According to experts, a negative outcome would have carried risks mostly for raw materials companies - the chemical industry, metallurgy and the producers of fertilizers.

The 242-page document notes that the balance of changes in the Russian economy shows that there is no sufficient proof to change its status while the Commerce Department intends to monitor the progress of the reforms of the Russian economy. The US authorities analyzed the economy according to six criteria, including the level of the convertibility of the Russian ruble and the situation with corruption, legality and freedom of information. While the US executive agency mentions that the latter are still reasons for concern, it notes that the situation both with the ruble and corruption has improved when compared to 2002.

RANEPA's Alexander Pakhomov earlier told the newspaper that obtaining market economy status in 2002 was one of the biggest successes of Russia’s economic diplomacy. According to him, China was trying to attain this status for years with no success. "If we are deprived of this status, this sharply increases discrimination against Russian companies, usually raw materials [producers], or quasi-raw materials ones, particularly those with state participation. Accordingly, such companies would encounter greater restrictions and anti-dumping procedures. At the same time, Director of the Center for Market Studies at the Higher School of Economics Georgy Ostapkovich thinks that Washington’s decisions on a country’s status mostly carry reputational losses. "The market economy indicator is a signal to counteragents and partners, it means that other countries should not worry about dumping, or, the opposite, the increase in product prices. As an example, there are China’s actions that is not among countries with a market economy, in 2018 they slashed prices of metals by nearly half. As a result, many switched to China, and began buying specifically their products, then China sharply doubled the prices," he said.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: EU, NATO to form Multinational Corps Southeast

Against the background of increased instability in Donbass, the West is again talking about Russia increasing its military presence near the Ukrainian border. At the same time, the number of military units of the Ukrainian armed forces in the country’s southeast conflict zone has doubled in some areas. Meanwhile, the US Sixth fleet began its drills in the Black Sea, while the European Union is discussing military measures that seek to roll back Russian influence in the Southeastern Europe.

The EU hammered out a policy brief entitled Waves of ambition, focusing on Russia’s military build-up in Crimea and the Black sea. The report of the European Council on Foreign Relations says that "Western countries should increase their militaries’ interoperability with Black Sea states’ armed forces and improve the infrastructure they use to deploy reinforcements in the region." For instance, it is proposed to create NATO Multinational Corps Southeast and provide regular military assistance to Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova by ensuring a constant military presence in the Azov and Black Sea regions. As if confirming these statements, US Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia, Laura Cooper, recently proposed to European allies to "lift their restrictions on defensive lethal assistance" to Kiev, while the US and NATO are already practically implementing the idea of constant military presence in the Black Sea.

The expert community links these events with Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin’s recent visit to Kiev who promised to support Ukraine in its fight against Russia which Ukraine took as a signal to action. On October 30, head of the unrecognized Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin said that Ukraine was beefing up its military potential in Donbass, in his opinion preparing "for war or a serious provocation." This can be confirmed by a recent document on the creation of Ukraine’s Territorial Defense Forces which would increase the number of Ukrainian servicemen by a third. Speaking about the increased Ukrainian military presence in Donbass, military expert, retired colonel Nikolai Shulgin explained that Ukraine is increasing its reserves in the event of losses in a possible offensive.

It appears that Russia is reacting to these actions. Although there is no convincing proof of that, as the Washington Post claims, Russia is moving its troops to the Ukrainian border, however, in the conditions of a possible war in Donbass, Russian troops on the southwestern strategic direction are on constant alert.

 

Vedomosti: Moldova convinces Gazprom to tie gas supplies to oil

On October 29, Moldova’s Moldovagaz and Russia’s Gazprom inked a new five-year agreement to supply Russian gas to Moldova. According to Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu, deliveries will begin on November 1. According to him, talks included several rounds of discussions at various levels. He added that according to the contract, the gas price would be formulated according to a certain correlation of market oil and gas prices. The Moldovan official noted that in the current conditions, the gas price for Moldova would be below the market price by a half and lower than what the country was paying in October, adding that the agreement is of a purely commercial nature and excludes any political aspects of relations between Russia and Moldova.

Gazprom’s previous contract expired in September, though it was concluded back in 2006 and was repeatedly renewed. In October, Moldova was purchasing Russian gas at a market price of $790 per 1000 cubic meters while conducting talks on a new contract, trying to reach a price of $200-300 per 1000 cubic meters, according to TASS. The talks were complicated by Moldova’s debt to Gazprom.

Raiffeisenbank’s Andrey Polishchuk thinks that tying the gas price to oil in long-term contracts during the next five years will still be more profitable than spot prices. According to him, the long-term orientation of LNG suppliers to the Asian market which in the absence of additional supplies will lead to a rise in spot gas prices in Europe will become one of the key factors. He added that Gazprom accommodated the Moldovan side, practically giving Moldovagaz a discount. According to the expert, this deal should provide for the restructuring of Moldova’s debt, "otherwise Gazprom would have hardly agreed to these conditions." According to Sergei Suverov, investment strategist at Artkapital, such long-term agreement will allow Chisinau to receive gas at a more attractive price. The expert thinks that it satisfies the interests of both sides since it is important for Gazprom to retain the Moldovan market.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: EU gas prices begin to fall and Putin calls to bolster ASEAN cooperation
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, October 29th
Read more
Hainan's Sanya is recognized as one of the healthiest cities in China
A special index takes into account the resources of the health care system, the services it provides, the extent to which the health of its residents is protected, the environment, and the overall health of the population
Read more
US naval flag demonstration in Black Sea does not add to stability, says Lavrov
Russia’s top diplomat thus commented on a decision by the US Sixth Fleet to send its flagship, command and control ship USS Mount Whitney to the Black Sea for joint operations with NATO countries
Read more
Russia records all-time high of 40,251 new daily coronavirus cases
Russia recorded 1,160 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours
Read more
Putin grants Russian citizenship to actress and singer Natalia Oreiro and her son
Natalia Oreiro said in an interview that she had applied for Russian citizenship in June 2020
Read more
Press review: Russia to send aid to Afghanistan and Turkish-made drones strike Donbass
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, October 28th
Read more
Russia halts steam coal supplies to Ukraine to meet internal needs — Economy Ministry
Russian suppliers will deliver more than a half of all coal grades imported by Ukraine in November, considering that supplies of other coal grades continue, the Ministry said
Read more
Media: Number of new market participants in China’s Sanya up 65% in January-September
Sanya attracts around 24,100 businesses and 19,700 individual entrepreneurs
Read more
G20 leaders to focus on mutual recognition of vaccination passports at Rome summit
According to Svetlana Lukash, G20 nations share the opinion that the mutual recognition of vaccination certificates will help accelerate the recovery of global economy
Read more
Media: Hainan National Park to be an important link in a new model of green development
According to the Hainan Daily newspaper, the protected rainforest area will be an important strategic factor which will considerably raise tourism standards
Read more
Russian gymnasts win gold in women’s group all-around event at World Championship in Japan
Russian team included Anastasia Bliznyuk, Polina Orlova, Angelina Shkatova, Alisa Tishchenko, and Maria Tolkachyova
Read more
Putin says unacceptable to infringe on prerogatives of World Health Organization
The Russian president emphasized that targets related to the fight against the pandemic require efforts to improve the quality and accessibility of healthcare in all countries
Read more
Hainan will launch 32 projects worth $62.9 billion in 2022
Some 24 of these projects will be implemented in the manufacturing sector
Read more
Russian diplomat debunks EU’s accusations of Moscow using gas as ‘blackmail’
Maria Zakharova noted that Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo had reacted in a quite remarkable way to Morawiecki's claims the EU was threatening Poland with World War III
Read more
Hotels in Hainan's Sanya get creative to draw newlyweds to the island
According to the newspaper, newlyweds and couples also enjoy duty free shopping
Read more
Intellectual property rights' protection district established in Yazhou Science City
The purpose is to create a role model for all of China considering intellectual property rights protection, in particular, in industrial seed production
Read more
Russia to see budget surplus this year, Putin says
President Vladimir Putin emphasized that all countries in the world were facing economic and healthcare issues
Read more
Potential foreign customers eye Russia’s cutting-edge Checkmate fighter
The Air Forces of many countries have the need for aircraft of this type, CEO of the state arms seller Rosoboronexport Alexander Mikheyev noted
Read more
Gazprom confirms gas contract extension with Moldova for 5 years
the parties also agreed upon the price formula and the audit of the debt accumulated by Moldovagaz
Read more
Russia, Brazil keep discussing Pantsir-S1 air defense system deal — defense official
Brazil has conducted talks on acquiring Russia’s air defense systems since 2013
Read more
US Navy 6th Fleet dispatches Mount Whitney warship in waters of Black Sea for NATO drills
During the underway, Mount Whitney and the embarked staffs will operate alongside NATO allies and partners in the Mediterranean and Black Seas
Read more
Russian natural gas price for Moldova may reach $500-600 per 1,000 cubic meters — source
The source stated that under a new five-year contract with Gazprom, Moldova also plans to repay its "historical debt" on the Russian natural gas supplies, accumulated in the recent years
Read more
Russia reports an all-time high of 40,993 daily coronavirus cases
The number of patients undergoing medical treatment from the novel coronavirus increased to 916,713
Read more
Hainan will invest $933 million in the construction of a ring road for tourists in 2021
More than 2.6 thousand people are currently involved in the construction of the road
Read more
Lavrov says his meeting with Biden was useful
Biden stressed his commitment to further contacts, Russian Foreign Minister said
Read more
Egyptian hotel where 40 Russians suffered food poisoning closed for sanitary violations
Russian tourists turned to the hospital for assistance
Read more
Moscow vows to retaliate over US hostile steps against Russian diplomatic missions
According to Maria Zakharova, given Washington’s demands that 55 more Russian diplomats along with administration and technical staff should leave the US in the coming months, the situation on the diplomatic front will only worsen
Read more
Press review: EU gas prices begin to fall and Putin calls to bolster ASEAN cooperation
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, October 29th
Read more
No Lavrov’s meetings with US delegation in Rome scheduled — spokeswoman
On Sunday, Lavrov is scheduled to meet with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio and participate in G20 events
Read more
Hainan braces for Virtual Travel Retail Expo
The island is one of the most popular holiday destinations in China
Read more
Rise in budget deficits worldwide carries risk of high global inflation, Putin says
Vladimir Putin noted that the Russian government had been able to ensure a budget surplus in 2021 and tighten monetary policy
Read more
Russian, Finnish presidents discuss Russia-EU relations, Ukraine, Baltic security
The two leaders also considered the possibility of using the Saimaa canal on a greater scale
Read more
Chinese authorities set up National Rainforest Park on Hainan
Hainan rainforests are located in the central and southern parts of the island
Read more
Russian, French top diplomats discuss situation in southeast Ukraine
The ministers also discussed in detail the schedule of future contacts
Read more
Hainan's foreign trade grew 60.4% in the first three quarters of 2021
The province's export grew 27.5% and up to 24.1 billion yuan over the period
Read more
A new educational program opened its doors in the experimental educational zone in Hainan
Some 86 students will take part in a one semester internship program in the framework of the project
Read more
Ukrainian forces seize village of Staromaryevka — Donetsk Republic
In the wake of the village's seizure by the Ukrainian forces, tensions have soared along the engagement line
Read more
International center for servicing Serbian companies opened on China’s Hainan
China and Serbia also agreed on developing cultural exchanges and promoting tourism
Read more
Russia’s ZALA latest drones already in use over Latin America, says UAV Latam spokesman
UAV Latam currently exploited four sets of Zala Aero complexes using them, in particular, to render services in the fuel and energy sector as well as in the agricultural sphere
Read more
Ukraine plays dangerous game with drones in Donbass - Russia’s UN ambassador
Vassily Nebenzia pointed out that the use of that warfare contradicts the Minsk accords
Read more
Official points to Latin American countries' demand for Russian air defense systems
According to Deputy Director of the Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation Anatoly Punchuk, Latin American countries are particularly interested in helicopters and combat aircraft
Read more
Gazprom meets European consumers’ bids in full — company
Fluctuations in demand for Russian gas depends on the buyers’ existing needs, Gazprom said
Read more
Trial launches of Tsirkon hypersonic missiles from surface vessel to begin next month
In all, five missile launches are planned and they will be aimed at sea and ground targets
Read more
Russian Navy tracking US destroyer ship in Black Sea
The US Sixth Fleet said earlier that USS Porter began its northbound transit to the Black Sea to operate with NATO allies and partners in the region
Read more
Representatives of the Li people in Hainan held a workshop on the art of weaving
Many centuries ago the women of this people mastered a unique technique of spinning and weaving, dyeing and embroidery
Read more
Putin points to average air temperature growing faster in Russia than worldwide
Russia is actively participating in the international efforts for the conservation of the climate, the head of state said
Read more
International Center of Seed Production opens in Hainan
The center’s opening ceremony took place on the soil of Yazhouvan Science City where this facility will be situated
Read more
Russian Health Ministry recommends using Sputnik Light only as COVID booster jab
According to Mikhail Murashko, it is still recommended to use the coronavirus vaccines that have been authorized in Russia
Read more
Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine proves highly safe, effective, Putin says
According to Russia's President, 70 countries with a total population of more than four billion people have approved the vaccine
Read more
WHO head thanks Putin for initiative on mutual recognition of vaccines — Foreign Ministry
Speaking to the G20 summit via a video linkup, Putin called upon G20 members to mutually recognize vaccines and vaccination certificates
Read more
Hainan's January-September tourism revenues grew 136.9% year-on-year
The province’s total revenue amounted to $16.7 billion
Read more