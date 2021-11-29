Russian exporters focus on supplying ‘green’ energy to China — Sechin

MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. Energy will remain a key area of relations between Russia and China in the long term, even under the conditions of the energy transition, according to Executive Secretary of the Presidential Commission for Strategic Development of the Fuel and Energy Sector and Environmental Security, CEO of Rosneft Igor Sechin.

"In the long term, the energy sector will retain a key role in relations between Russia and China, amid global revision of approaches to its development, since Russian companies are paying more attention to supplying consumers with green energy with a low carbon footprint, which is fully consistent with the long-term energy vision of both countries," he said.

He also said that in 2021, the Russian part of the investment roadmap of Russian-Chinese energy cooperation is ready — it should become "a comprehensive practical guide for the implementation of joint projects". According to his presentation, the share of Russia in Chinese imports in 2020 was 12.5%, Saudi Arabia - 10.8%, Australia — 7.2%.