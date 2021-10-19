Yalta International Economic Forum canceled — Russia’s Deputy PM

MOSCOW, October 19. /TASS/. The Yalta International Economic Forum scheduled to take place in Crimea from November 4 to 6 was canceled because of worsening situation with the coronavirus, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin said on his page in Instagram.

"As you know, we have the Yalta International Economic Forum planned in November. Regrettably, the coronavirus situation is worsening again and Sergei Aksenov [head of Crimea] and I decided to cancel the Forum in this year. We will definitely meet you on Forum floors when the situation with the virus improves," Khusnullin said.

The Forum can be held next year, Aksenov said in his turn. "We will plan the Yalta International Economic Forum in the next year. As soon as the situation allows, the Forum will definitely take place," the head of the region wrote in Instagram.

In 2020, the Forum did not take place because of the coronavirus pandemic.