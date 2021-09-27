Ukraine disappointed by Hungary’s intention to sign gas contract with Gazprom

KIEV, September 27. /TASS/. Ukraine is surprised and disappointed by Hungary’s decision to sign a new gas contract with Gazprom bypassing the country, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said on its website on Monday.

"We are surprised and disappointed by the Hungary’s decision to sign on September 27, 2021 in Budapest the new long-term contract with Russian holding Gazprom for gas supply bypassing Ukraine," the Ministry said.

Ukraine will apply to the European Commission in view of the contract, the Ministry informed. "The Ukrainian side will also approach the European Commission concerning provision of the assessment of conformance of the new Hungarian-Russian gas agreement to the European legislation in the energy sphere," it said.