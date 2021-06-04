Agricultural production in Russia up 0.2% in January - April 2021 — Rosstat

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Agricultural production in Russia grew by 0.2% year-on-year to 1.1 trillion rubles ($80.1 bln) in January - April 2021, the Russian Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Friday.

The April 2021 figure in current prices totaled 365.6 bln rubles ($26.6 bln).

The number of cattle in farms of all agricultural producers at the end of April 2021 amounted to 18.5 mln heads, which is 1.7% less than in the same period last year. In particular, the number of cows decreased by 1.3% to 7.9 mln. Sheep and goats headcount declined by 4.6% to 22.9 mln. The headcount of pigs rose by 0.6% to 26.6 mln, according to statistics.