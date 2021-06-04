European Commission has not confirmed information on Nord Stream 2 - representative

BRUSSELS, June 4./ The European Commission does not yet have information that the pipe-laying of the first string of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline has been successfully completed, TASS was told by the commission representative on Friday.

"We have no confirmation of this information, and we have no comments," the representative said.

The Nord Stream 2 project contemplates the construction of two pipeline strings with a total capacity of 55 bln cubic meters per year from the coast of Russia through the Baltic Sea to Germany. The work was suspended in December 2019 after the Swiss Allseas abandoned pipe-laying due to possible US sanctions. Since December 2020, the laying of the pipeline has been resumed, now the work is being carried out by two Russian pipelayers - Akademik Chersky and Fortuna.