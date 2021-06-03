Nord Stream 2 meets Austria’s economic interests — Kurz

VIENNA, June 3. /TASS/. Austria welcomes the United States abandoning further threats of sanctions against companies involved in the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which is in Vienna's economic interests, Chancellor of Austria Sebastian Kurz said in an interview with TASS.

"I am very pleased that the United States no longer threatens companies participating in the Nord Stream 2 project with sanctions. Like Germany, we continue to support Nord Stream 2, because it is in our economic interests," he said.

Kurz stressed that Nord Stream 2 is aimed to diversify European energy supply routes, that is, contributes to "ensuring Europe's energy security."

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is held on June 2-5. Earlier, the Austrian Chancellor confirmed his participation in the SPIEF plenary session as one of the main guests.