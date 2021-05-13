Alrosa diamond sold at Christie’s auction for over $14 mln

GENEVA, May 13. /TASS/. The largest diamond in the history of Russian polished gems by Alrosa, weighing 100.94 carats, was sold at Christie’s auction held in Geneva on Wednesday for 12,840,500 Swiss francs ($14,124,550), according to the auction house.

This 100.94-carat The Spectacle diamond with the highest color and clarity characteristics was put up for auction at Christie's Magnificent Jewels. The diamond was created from a rare 207.29-carat diamond mined in 2016 and became one of the largest diamonds mined by the company in the 21st century. It took Alrosa specialists more than a year and a half to make the diamond.

The price of the diamond was estimated at 12-18 mln francs ($13.1-19.7 mln), according to a message on Christie’s official page.

Alrosa is one of the three largest diamond mining companies in the world, its share in the world production volume is 25%. Another 6% is accounted for by the Angolan company Catoca, in which Alrosa has 41%. In Russia, the company carries out production in Yakutia and the Arkhangelsk region. The shareholders of the company are the Russian Federation represented by the Federal Property Management Agency (33.02%), Yakutia - 25%, as well as its uluses (districts) - 8%. Almost 34% of the shares are in free float.