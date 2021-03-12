Google says Strasbourg datacenter fire not related to disruptions in Russia

NEW YORK, March 12. /TASS/. Google believes that disruptions in its operation in Russia were not connected to the Starsbourg datacenter fire, the company said in a statement, published in Business Insider Friday.

"Following extensive investigation we have no evidence to indicate that the fire in OVHCloud's data center, or Google's own infrastructure, was the root cause of this incident," the company said. "We believe the cause of this incident was a misconfiguration of the routers at a local third-party internet service provider."