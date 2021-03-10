Google, YouTube access issues caused by incident at Strasbourg datacenter, says watchdog

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. The issues with access to YouTube, Google and other servers, registered in Russia Wednesday, were caused by an accident in Strasbourg datacenter, not by Russia’s slowdown of access to Twitter, says Federal Service for Supervision in Telecom, IT and Mass Communications.
"The issues with access to international services of Google, YouTube and a number of others that users in Russia could have faced on March 10, were caused by an accident in a major European datacenter in Strasbourg," the Federal Service told TASS.
The datacenter accident "is not connected to the agency’s actions on restriction of speed of access to the Twitter social platform in Russia," the watchdog said.
According to the DownDetector website, disruptions in abovementioned resources were registered in Western Europe, Japan and the US East Coast. The datacenterknowledge.com website reported that the OVH hosting provider datacenters suffered a fire. The SBG2 datacenter is reportedly destroyed completely, while the SBG1 datacenter suffered partial damage.