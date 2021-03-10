Google, YouTube access issues caused by incident at Strasbourg datacenter, says watchdog

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. The issues with access to YouTube, Google and other servers, registered in Russia Wednesday, were caused by an accident in Strasbourg datacenter, not by Russia’s slowdown of access to Twitter, says Federal Service for Supervision in Telecom, IT and Mass Communications.

"The issues with access to international services of Google, YouTube and a number of others that users in Russia could have faced on March 10, were caused by an accident in a major European datacenter in Strasbourg," the Federal Service told TASS.