YouTube, Google, Yandex users report disruptions in Russia

YouTube suffered most disruptions: Downdetector registered 308 reports; meanwhile, 275 users reported disruptions in Google. A total of 87 reports were filed on Yandex, while MTS cell phone carrier had 74 registered disruptions.

MOSCOW, March 10. /TASS/. Disruptions in functioning of four major Internet services occurred in Russia, according to the Downdetector website data.

Most Youtube users (46%) could not load the website, while 43% complained on video content malfunctions; 9% reported inability to log in. Google users (91%) reported website operation issues, while 8% reported log in failures.

MTS users reported disruption of broadband Internet connection, while 35% complained on packet data transmission; 13% reported disruption of general cell phone communication.

Most Yandex users report website disruptions, while 19% were unable to use Yandex’s mail service.

When contacted by TASS, Yandex disclosed that "a number of Rostelecom subscribers experienced short-term difficulties with access to Yandex services," adding that all website’s services operate normally.

Earlier, over 2,800 subscribers reported disruptions in Rostelecom operations. The service provider disclosed that disruptions were caused by equipment malfunction.