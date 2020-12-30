Russian Direct Investment Fund negotiates delivery of Sputnik V vaccine to Bolivia

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and the Main Department on Healthcare Procurement and Supplies (CEASS) of Bolivia have reached an agreement on supplies of 2.6 mln doses of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to the country, RDIF says on Wednesday.

The agreement will make it possible to provide the vaccine for more than 20% of the country’s population. The vaccine for export supplies will be produced by RDIF partners in China, India, the Republic of Korea and other countries.

"Russia is proactively developing cooperation with Bolivia in the field of combating the new coronavirus infection," Chief Executive Officer of RDIF Kirill Dmitriev says in a comment. "We look forward to expanding vaccine cooperation with other Latin American countries further on," he added.