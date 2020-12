MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed confidence that construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will be completed.

"There are around 165 km left," he said. ‘That's it, it is almost completed. I think we will finish the work," Putin said at an annual news conference on Thursday.

Construction of Nord Stream 2 in German waters resumed on December 11 after an almost year-long shutdown.