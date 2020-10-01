Nord Stream 2 AG mulls different options of restarting work in Danish waters

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Nord Stream 2 AG, the Swiss-based operator of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, has obtained all the required permits for operation from countries whose waters are crossed by the gas pipeline. The company is currently considering different options of restarting the pipelay, the operator told TASS.

Earlier on Thursday, the Danish Energy Agency (DEA) issued a permit to Nord Stream 2 AG for operation of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline on the country’s shelf subject to certain conditions providing for safe operation of the gas pipeline. "In other countries, like for example Sweden and Finland, the construction permits already comprise the permit to operate," the company said.

"We continue consideration of different options of resuming the pipe-laying activities in Denmark and will timely inform about our plans," Nord Stream 2 AG added.

The Nord Stream 2 project envisages the construction of two pipeline strings with a total capacity of 55 bln cubic meters per year from the coast of Russia through the Baltic Sea to Germany. To date, 93.5% of Nord Stream 2 has been finished. The construction was suspended at the end of 2019 when the Swiss pipe-laying company Allseas stopped work due to US sanctions.