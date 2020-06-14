Canada’s Trans Mountain pipeline temporarily shut down over oil spill

TASS, June 14. The Trans Mountain pipeline in Canada’s Abbotsford (British Columbia) temporarily suspended its operation over an oil spill, the operating company said in a statement.

"On early morning Saturday, the control center received an emergency signal. The pipeline was shut down immediately, the workers were dispatched to investigate," the statement said.

Currently, the spill is localized, decontamination is in progress. There is no threat for people living nearby, the statement notes.

The pipeline transports oil products from the Alberta province to the British Columbia.