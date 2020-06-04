Billionaire Potanin loses $1.5 bln a day after fuel spill at plant in Norilsk

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Vladimir Potanin, head and beneficiary of Norilsk Nickel, lost $ 1.5 bln a day on June 4 after the price of the company’s shares dropped following the accident at the Norilsk Thermal Power Plant, according to Forbes Real Time.

As of 5:45 pm Moscow time, Potanin’s fortune was $25 bln.

"With such losses, Vladimir Potanin entered the top three billionaires who got most impoverished in a day. Since the beginning of the day, Chinese businessman Qin Yinlin is the one who lost most (-$ 7.5 bln), while Mark Zuckerberg ranks third (-$926 mln)," according to Forbes.