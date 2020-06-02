Yandex to launch 100 new self-driving cars on roads in Russia and US in 2020

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Russian tech company Yandex, in partnership with Hyundai Motor CIS and Hyundai Mobis, will launch 100 new unmanned Hyundai Sonata vehicles on public roads in Russia and the United States in 2020. Thus, the company will double its fleet of self-driving cars, Yandex press service told TASS.

"Within the cooperation, by the end of 2020, the Yandex fleet will add a hundred of such vehicles. In addition to testing in Moscow, some of them will be used in the unmanned taxi service in Innopolis, and some will also join the company's test fleet in the Unites States," the company noted.

The fourth generation of unmanned vehicles based on Hyundai Sonata is a joint project of engineers from Mobis and Yandex. Yandex and Hyundai Mobis signed an agreement to create a platform for unmanned vehicles in March 2019.

An experiment with unmanned vehicles on public roads is being conducted in several Russian regions, it is designed for three years. At the moment, as part of an experiment that started in late 2018, more than a hundred self-driving Yandex cars based on Toyota Prius drive on public roads in Moscow and Innopolis, having traveled more than 3 mln km.