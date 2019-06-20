Yandex begins to test self-driving cars on Moscow roads

"So far, the first five cars have driven onto the roads of Moscow. A few more dozens of these cars are awaiting permission. The experiment is carried out in accordance with a government decree throughout Moscow. The choice of a specific route depends on the testing tasks," Yandex noted.

In total, before the end of the year, Yandex plans to put more than 100 self-driving vehicles on the roads of Moscow and other test areas, the company added.

In November 2018, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev signed a decree on the start of tests of drones on public roads in Moscow and Tatarstan. Experiment on pilot operation of drones will last until March 1, 2022.