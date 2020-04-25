Unemployment in Russia may reach 10% in 2020 in worst-case scenario

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. /TASS/. Unemployment in Russia may reach 7-8% or 10% in the worst-case scenario in 2020, which constitutes from 6 to 9 mln people. Currently, the unemployment rate in Russia is at 0.7%, head of Russia’s Accounts Chamber Alexei Kudrin said in a film by Nailya Asker-zade "Dangerous Virus. Economy" shown on the Rossiya-1 TV channel.

"So far, strangely, even though we have entered a very serious stage of the crisis, we have a minimal number of registered unemployed persons: 0.7% of the economically active population. This is the amount of registered people. If we use other methods, like for example, the figure provided by the International Labour Organization, our unemployment rate would reach 4.5%. The unemployment rate might surge to 7-8%, or to 10% in the worst case scenario <…> which constitutes about 6-9 million people," he said.

Kudrin noted that the Russian government had already taken a serious step, raising unemployment benefits to the minimum wage level. "This is the right thing to do, this shows care," he stressed.