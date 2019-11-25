IMF, Ukraine reached progress in discussing reforms for new program

WASHINGTON, November 25. /TASS/. The mission of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Ukrainian authorities reached progress when discussing the policy and reforms to underlie the new loan program, IMF said on Monday.

"The mission made significant further progress in the discussions on policies and reforms that can underpin a new IMF-supported program, including monetary, fiscal, and financial sector policies, as well as reforms to improve the business environment, strengthen the rule of law, and increase economic growth. Discussions will continue in the coming weeks," the statement says.

Specialists of IMF "had constructive and productive discussions with the Ukrainian authorities and commended them on the considerable progress made during the last few months in advancing reforms and continuing with sound economic policies," the Fund noted.

The existing program agreed by Ukraine and IMF at the turn of last December is designed for 14 months and provides for financial support totaling $3.9 bln.